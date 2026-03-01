Ingredion's CEO Sells Nearly 10k Shares for Over $1M

Key Points

James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.16 million based on the reported price of $116.55 per share on Feb. 18, 2026.

This sale represented 23.2% of Zallie's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 42,968 to 33,010 shares.

James P. Zallie, President and CEO of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), reported the sale of 9,958 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on Feb. 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,958 Transaction value $1.16 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 33,010 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.84 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($116.55); post-transaction value based on Feb. 18, 2026 market close ($116.42).

Key questions

What is the impact on Zallie's direct ownership and broader insider exposure?

Zallie's direct holdings were reduced from 42,968 to 33,010 shares, representing 0.0520% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest report, and he maintains no indirect or derivative positions reported in this filing.

Is there any indication this transaction reflects a change in sentiment or is out of pattern?

The sale was executed pursuant to a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan and falls within the typical cadence and capacity-driven reduction observed in Zallie's recent trading history.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.22B Net income (TTM) $729M Dividend yield 2.79% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) -10.04%

Company snapshot

Ingredion is a global ingredient solutions provider that produces and sells starches, sweeteners, corn oil, protein feeds, and specialty food ingredients derived from corn and other starch-based materials. It serves food and beverage manufacturers, animal nutrition producers, and industrial clients globally across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA regions.

What this transaction means for investors

In addition to serving as President and CEO, Zallie was appointed Chairman of the Board of Ingredion on Feb. 11, 2026. He was unanimously elected as Chair after former Chair Gregory Kenny announced his decision to step down.

This move and Zallie’s sale of shares shouldn’t concern investors. Board member reshuffling is common among businesses, and Zallie’s transaction was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to plan the purchase or sale of shares in advance. Last week, 33k of his direct shares were sold as part of the plan.

What may be of concern to investors though is that the company had a rather lackluster Q4 earnings report for its fiscal year 2025.

While net income and earnings per share (EPS) grew year-over-year, revenue declined during that period. In addition, the company posted its third consecutive quarter of decline in net income and EPS after starting the fiscal year strongly. The company is still recovering from global impacts on its production, so that is something investors may want to monitor.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ingredion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.