Ingredion To Divest Its Business In South Korea To Sajo

November 13, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ingredion Inc. (INGR), a provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, said that it agreed to divest its business in South Korea to an affiliate of the Sajo Group, a food company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Citi is acting as financial advisor and Kim & Chang as legal advisor to Ingredion.

