Markets
INGR

Ingredion To Sell 51% Ownership Interest In Rafhan Maize

September 29, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ingredion (INGR) has signed a conditional agreement to sell a 51% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels and Properties Ltd., located in Lahore, Pakistan. Ingredion will retain a 20% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. The company noted that the sale is conditional pending the arrangement of international financing.

Ingredion, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.