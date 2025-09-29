Ingredion To Sell 51% Ownership Interest In Rafhan Maize

(RTTNews) - Ingredion (INGR) has signed a conditional agreement to sell a 51% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels and Properties Ltd., located in Lahore, Pakistan. Ingredion will retain a 20% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. The company noted that the sale is conditional pending the arrangement of international financing.

Ingredion, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries.

