Ingredion reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.05, consensus $2.58

Reports Q3 revenue $1.87B, consensus $1.95B. “Texture & Healthful Solutions exhibited robust sales volume growth in the third quarter, which supported double-digit operating income growth for the segment,” said Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion (INGR). “Additionally, the food and industrial businesses continued to generate significant operating profit growth. Of note, in our Food & Industrial Ingredients LATAM segment, the exceptional operating profit growth reflects recovery from last year’s transition to a more sustainable energy source in Brazil as well as continued strength in Mexico.”

