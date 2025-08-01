Ingredion Q2 Net Income Rises; Guides Q3, FY25

(RTTNews) - Ingredion Inc. (INGR), a provider of ingredient solutions, on Friday announced that net income attributable to the company increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $196 million from $148 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.99 versus $2.22 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company decreased to $188 million from $192 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share remained flat at $2.87 compared with the previous year.

Operating income increased to $271 million from $240 million in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income increased 1% to $273 million from $270 million in the same period last year.

Net sales decreased 2% to $1.83 billion from $1.88 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales to be flat to up low single digits year over year, while operating income is projected to be flat to down low single digits.

The company expected full-year 2025 reported EPS between $11.25 and $11.75, and adjusted earnings per share between $11.10 and $11.60.

The company expected full-year 2025 net sales to be flat, with volume growth in Texture & Healthful Solutions or T&HS offset by a weaker price mix due to lower raw material cost pass-through and anticipated foreign exchange impacts.

Both reported and adjusted operating income are expected to increase by mid-single digits for full-year 2025.

