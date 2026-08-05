Ingredion Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on T&HS Volume Growth

Ingredion Incorporated INGR delivered a resilient second-quarter 2026 performance despite production challenges at its Argo facility and macroeconomic pressure in Mexico. Continued momentum in Texture & Healthful Solutions, favorable currency movements and improving Protein Fortification results supported the quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $2.82 per share, which fell 1.7% year over year but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73.

Ingredion Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Net sales increased 0.9% to $1,850 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $1,808 million. Texture & Healthful Solutions volumes rose 7%. Sales benefited from a $36 million favorable foreign exchange impact and a $20 million contribution from higher volume. These gains more than offset a $39 million unfavorable price-mix effect.

Ingredion's Profitability Faces Pressure

Reported gross profit declined 10.7% to $426 million, while the cost of sales increased to $1,424 million from $1,356 million. The pressure reflected manufacturing headwinds, unfavorable price mix and higher input costs, including elevated tapioca costs.



Adjusted operating income declined 5.5% to $258 million. The decrease primarily reflected Argo-related manufacturing issues and foreign exchange and macroeconomic headwinds in Mexico. Growth in Texture & Healthful Solutions and improved Protein Fortification performance partly offset these pressures.

INGR's Segment Performance Shows Mixed Trends

Texture & Healthful Solutions sales increased 4.7% to $627 million. Higher volume contributed $44 million and favorable foreign exchange added $5 million, partly offset by a $21 million unfavorable price-mix impact. Segment operating income rose 5.4% to $117 million, supported by volume growth but limited by higher tapioca costs and weaker price mix.



The segment recorded its ninth consecutive quarter of net sales volume growth. Demand remained broad-based across clean-label ingredients, texture solutions, sugar reduction, and protein and fiber fortification. Management noted that tapioca root prices had increased more than 40% since the start of 2026 because of weather-related supply constraints.



Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM sales increased 2.5% to $611 million as a $30 million currency benefit more than offset lower volume and unfavorable price mix. Segment operating income declined 7.1% to $118 million, primarily due to transactional currency pressure in Mexico and a more challenging demand environment. Excluding foreign exchange translation, operating income decreased 10%.



Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada sales fell 6.7% to $488 million. Segment operating income declined 32.6% to $58 million because of lower Argo production, softer volumes and unfavorable price mix. Argo exited June at normal production rates across all major operating units after the company addressed grind, refinery and germ-processing issues.



All Other sales advanced 7.8% to $124 million, while operating income improved to $6 million from a loss of $1 million. The improvement reflected continued progress in Protein Fortification, where sales increased more than 40% on demand for higher-value isolates and specialty protein applications.

Ingredion's Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Status

Cash provided by operating activities came in at $123 million during the first six months of 2026. Capital expenditures totaled $210 million. Ingredion paid $105 million in dividends and repurchased $14 million of common stock during the first half. Cash and short-term investments were $952 million at quarter-end, while total debt stood at $1,783 million.

What to Expect From INGR Ahead?

For 2026, Ingredion reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance of $10.30-$10.90 per share. Net sales are expected to range from flat to low-single-digit growth, while adjusted operating income is projected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage.



Texture & Healthful Solutions operating income is now forecasted to increase by a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage. U.S./Canada operating income is expected to decline 20%-25%, reflecting the Argo headwinds incurred during the first half.



Cash from operations is projected between $700 million and $800 million in 2026, with capital expenditures expected at $450-$490 million.



For the third quarter, net sales are anticipated to increase by a low-single-digit percentage, while adjusted operating income is expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage, reflecting the sale of Ingredion’s majority stake in Pakistan.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have tumbled 17.2% over the past year, almost in line with the industry.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR, a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients derived from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling’s current fiscal year sales calls for 13.2% growth from the prior-year levels. The consensus estimate for current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) stands at $5.34, which implies substantial growth from the year-ago period. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.9%, on average.



The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO, a leading beverage company that develops, markets and distributes coconut water and other plant-based beverages, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Vita Coco Company’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings calls for growth of 31.6% and 64.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.1% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.