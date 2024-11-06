Ingredion price target raised to $178 from $147 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Ingredion (INGR) to $178 from $147 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered a strong Q3 and raised its FY24 guidance ahead of consensus. Results benefited from accelerating volume growth in Texture & Healthful Solutions, which, combined with benefits of Ingredion’s Cost2Compete initiatives and price/cost management drove the 45c EPS beat, Oppenheimer says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.