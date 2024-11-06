News & Insights

Stocks

Ingredion price target raised to $178 from $147 at Oppenheimer

November 06, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Ingredion (INGR) to $178 from $147 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered a strong Q3 and raised its FY24 guidance ahead of consensus. Results benefited from accelerating volume growth in Texture & Healthful Solutions, which, combined with benefits of Ingredion’s Cost2Compete initiatives and price/cost management drove the 45c EPS beat, Oppenheimer says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.