Ingredion, Lantmannen enter strategic partnership to develop plant-based protein

November 15, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Ingredion (INGR) and Lantmannen announce a new long-term collaboration. Lantmannen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe’s player in agriculture, bioenergy, food and ingredients. The collaboration will begin with the fulfillment of European market needs for pea protein isolates and various facets of sales, product innovation, and process enhancement. Lantmannen will invest more than 100M euros in a factory in Sweden, while partnering with Ingredion to develop a differentiated portfolio of plant-based protein isolates based on yellow peas. Construction of the production plant will be completed in 2027.

Stocks mentioned

INGR

