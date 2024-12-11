Is Ingredion (INGR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Ingredion (INGR). INGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.83 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.81. INGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.44 and as low as 10.92, with a median of 11.88, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that INGR holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INGR's industry has an average PEG of 1.34 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, INGR's PEG has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.08.

Finally, investors should note that INGR has a P/CF ratio of 10.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. INGR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.40. Over the past 52 weeks, INGR's P/CF has been as high as 11.48 and as low as 8.20, with a median of 8.93.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ingredion is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INGR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

