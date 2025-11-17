Ingredion (INGR) Price Target Decreased by 11.88% to 127.42

The average one-year price target for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) has been revised to $127.42 / share. This is a decrease of 11.88% from the prior estimate of $144.58 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $140.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from the latest reported closing price of $107.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGR is 0.22%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 71,933K shares. The put/call ratio of INGR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,095K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,066K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 16.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,574K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 1,442K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 15.58% over the last quarter.

