Is Ingredion (INGR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ingredion (INGR). INGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.91, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.81. Over the past year, INGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.44 and as low as 10.45, with a median of 11.78.

INGR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. INGR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.33. Within the past year, INGR's PEG has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.07.

Finally, investors should note that INGR has a P/CF ratio of 10.70. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. INGR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.39. Over the past year, INGR's P/CF has been as high as 11.48 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 8.87.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ingredion is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INGR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

