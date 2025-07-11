Ingredion Incorporated to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 1

Ingredion will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 1, followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. CT.

Full Release



WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens Friday, August 1, 2025.







Jim Zallie



, president and chief executive officer and



Jim Gray



, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call August 1 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at



https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations



. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.







ABOUT THE COMPANY







Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs



®



innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit



ingredion.com



for more information and the latest company news.







CONTACTS









Investors:



Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242







Media:



Rick Wion, 708-209-6323



