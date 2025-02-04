Ingredion Incorporated Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $95 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingredion Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $176 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $1.800 billion from $1.921 billion last year.

Ingredion Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95 Mln. vs. $131 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.800 Bln vs. $1.921 Bln last year.

