Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.59% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.6, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INGR was $76.6

INGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). INGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17. Zacks Investment Research reports INGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.49%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to INGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INGR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 20.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INGR at 3.96%.

