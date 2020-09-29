Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Dividends
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.59% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.6, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

INGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). INGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17. Zacks Investment Research reports INGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.49%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

