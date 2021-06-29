Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INGR was $90, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.05 and a 30.98% increase over the 52 week low of $68.71.

INGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). INGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports INGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INGR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (INGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an increase of 8.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INGR at 4.19%.

