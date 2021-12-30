Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2022. Shareholders who purchased INGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.02, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INGR was $97.02, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.30 and a 31.43% increase over the 52 week low of $73.82.

INGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Unilever PLC (UL). INGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports INGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.91%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ingr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INGR as a top-10 holding:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 1.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INGR at 0.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.