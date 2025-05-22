Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Share

Ingredion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on July 22, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Ingredient Incorporated's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on July 22, 2025, to stockholders recorded by July 1, 2025. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Ingredion is a prominent global ingredient solutions provider, serving over 120 countries with approximately $7.4 billion in annual sales as of 2024. The company specializes in converting grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into valuable ingredient solutions for various markets including food and beverage, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. With more than 11,000 employees and innovation centers worldwide, Ingredion focuses on collaboration to enhance the synergy of people, nature, and technology.

$INGR Insider Trading Activity

$INGR insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D GRAY (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,869 shares for an estimated $8,052,689 .

. JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,144 shares for an estimated $6,352,395 .

. ROBERT A. RITCHIE (SVP, Food & Industrial Ingred.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,684 shares for an estimated $921,391 .

. LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $325,975 .

. JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $170.

$INGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $INGR stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

$INGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 04/22/2025

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.







About Ingredion







Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs



innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit



ingredion.com



for more information and the latest company news.







Investors:



Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242







Media:



Rick Wion, 708-209-6323



