Ingredion Incorporated to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Ingredion will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, with a conference call at 8 a.m. CT.

$INGR Insider Trading Activity

$INGR insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D GRAY (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,869 shares for an estimated $8,052,689 .

. JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,144 shares for an estimated $6,352,395 .

. LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,822 shares for an estimated $1,582,191 .

. JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $170.

$INGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of $INGR stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens Tuesday, May 6, 2025.







Jim Zallie



, president and chief executive officer and



Jim Gray



, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call May 6 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at



https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations



. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.







ABOUT THE COMPANY







Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs



®



innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit



ingredion.com



for more information and the latest company news.







CONTACTS:









Investors:



Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242







Media:



Rick Wion, 708-209-6323



