INGREDION Earnings Results: $INGR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INGREDION ($INGR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.63 per share, beating estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,800,000,000, missing estimates of $1,898,630,550 by $-98,630,550.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INGR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INGREDION Insider Trading Activity

INGREDION insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D GRAY (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,959 shares for an estimated $8,064,711 .

. JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,202 shares for an estimated $3,916,182 .

. LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,857 shares for an estimated $1,586,866 .

. ROBERT A. RITCHIE (SVP, Food & Industrial Ingred.) sold 44 shares for an estimated $5,877

JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $204.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INGREDION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of INGREDION stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.