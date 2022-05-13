Ingredion Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INGR

In trading on Friday, shares of Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.34, changing hands as high as $92.49 per share. Ingredion Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INGR's low point in its 52 week range is $81.25 per share, with $101.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.38.

