News & Insights

Stocks
INGM

Ingram Micro to reduce headcount by 850 associates

December 02, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company states: “Ingram Micro (INGM) announced it is undertaking a series of restructuring initiatives that will reduce its headcount by approximately 850 associates by the end of the first quarter of 2025. These changes aim to enhance organizational efficiency and strengthen customer service capabilities to better position the company for long-term, sustainable growth. Consistent with the company’s standard practices, Ingram Micro is committed to providing support to all associates impacted by these actions.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INGM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.