Ingram Micro to reduce headcount by 850 associates

The company states: “Ingram Micro (INGM) announced it is undertaking a series of restructuring initiatives that will reduce its headcount by approximately 850 associates by the end of the first quarter of 2025. These changes aim to enhance organizational efficiency and strengthen customer service capabilities to better position the company for long-term, sustainable growth. Consistent with the company’s standard practices, Ingram Micro is committed to providing support to all associates impacted by these actions.”

