Ingram Micro initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle initiated coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with an Outperform rating and $28 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INGM:
- Ingram Micro initiated with an In Line at Evercore ISI
- Ingram Micro initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at BofA as PC market recovers
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at BofA
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.