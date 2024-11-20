News & Insights

Stocks
INGM

Ingram Micro initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan

November 20, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with a Neutral rating and $28 price target The company has a solid positioning in the enterprise IT market, but its near-term catalysts might be limited pending greater evidence of a rebound in enterprise IT spending following the pullbacks in 2023 and 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says its “conservative” estimates for low- to mid- single digit revenue growth and modest margin expansion lead it to expect mid-single digit earnings growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INGM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.