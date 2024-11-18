News & Insights

Ingram Micro initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 18, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring initiated coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with an Equal Weight rating and $24 price target The firm views Ingram’s competitive positioning as a “one-stop shop in an increasingly complex and fragmented” $4 trillion IT total addressable market favorably. However, the company’s 90% sponsor ownership is likely to limit near-term multiple expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
