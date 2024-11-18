News & Insights

Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

November 18, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Jefferies initiated coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with a Buy rating and $28 price target Ingram is well positioned to benefit from the pending technology refresh cycle given its scale, global distribution footprint, and technology platform that directly connects customers and suppliers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s growth in 2025 is poised to inflect positive, and accelerate thereafter into 2026 and 2027.

