Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya initiated coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with a Buy rating and $30 price target
Read More on INGM:
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
- Ingram Micro initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at Redburn Atlantic
- Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at Stifel
