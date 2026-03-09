Ingram Micro (INGM) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Did you analyze how Ingram Micro (INGM) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this provider of information technology products and services, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into INGM's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $14.88 billion, increasing 11.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into INGM's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in INGM's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, EMEA contributed $4.6 billion in revenue, making up 30.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion, this meant a surprise of +6.51%. Looking back, EMEA contributed $3.66 billion, or 29.1%, in the previous quarter, and $4.1 billion, or 30.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Latin America accounted for 7.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.1 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -0.84%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.11 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $965.89 million (7.7%) and $1 billion (7.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $4.1 billion came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 27.6%. This represented a surprise of +3.53% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3.96 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.55 billion, or 28.2%, and $3.6 billion, or 27%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Ingram Micro to report a total revenue of $12.69 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3.4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific are predicted to be 29.4%, 7.4%, and 28.2%, corresponding to amounts of $3.73 billion, $944.43 million, and $3.58 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $53.33 billion, which signifies a rise of 1.5% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 29.4% ($15.65 billion), Latin America at 7.5% ($3.99 billion), and Asia-Pacific at 27.7% ($14.75 billion).

Closing Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Ingram Micro faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 1.2%, against a downturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Business Services sector, which counts Ingram Micro among its entities, has depreciated by 1.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 2.9% versus the S&P 500's 1.6% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 7% over the same period.

