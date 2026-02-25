Ingram Micro (INGM) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingram Micro (INGM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ingram Micro metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Latin America' at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $4.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' should come in at $3.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- North America' should arrive at $4.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Ingram Micro shares have recorded returns of -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INGM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

