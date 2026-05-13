Ingram Micro Holding (INGM) Price Target Increased by 16.05% to 32.32

The average one-year price target for Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) has been revised to $32.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.05% from the prior estimate of $27.85 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from the latest reported closing price of $25.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingram Micro Holding. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 23.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGM is 0.51%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 243,550K shares. The put/call ratio of INGM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 210,953K shares representing 91.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,312K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,126K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Lind Value II ApS holds 2,962K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 8.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,683K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 9.72% over the last quarter.

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