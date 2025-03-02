INGRAM MICRO HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $INGM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INGRAM MICRO HOLDING ($INGM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,454,911,718 and earnings of $0.91 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INGM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INGRAM MICRO HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

INGRAM MICRO HOLDING insiders have traded $INGM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY, LLC PLATINUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,790,000 shares for an estimated $215,380,000 .

. ALAIN MONIE purchased 227,000 shares for an estimated $4,994,000

CHRISTIAN B COOK purchased 46,000 shares for an estimated $1,012,000

PAUL D BAY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 45,500 shares for an estimated $1,001,000

MICHAEL ZILIS (Executive VP & CFO) purchased 28,250 shares for an estimated $621,500

CAROLYN HORNSTEIN (SVP, Controller & CAO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $220,000

SCOTT D SHERMAN (Executive VP, Human Resources) purchased 9,100 shares for an estimated $200,200

MARY ANN SIGLER purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $165,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.