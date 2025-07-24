INGR vs. DANOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Ingredion (INGR) and Danone (DANOY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, both Ingredion and Danone are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

INGR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.80, while DANOY has a forward P/E of 18.29. We also note that INGR has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DANOY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.68.

Another notable valuation metric for INGR is its P/B ratio of 2.16. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DANOY has a P/B of 2.79.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to INGR's Value grade of A and DANOY's Value grade of C.

Both INGR and DANOY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that INGR is the superior value option right now.

