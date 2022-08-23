INGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.37, changing hands as low as $90.84 per share. Ingredion Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INGR's low point in its 52 week range is $81.25 per share, with $101.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.99.

