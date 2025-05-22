$INGN stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INGN stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,777,574 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INGN:
$INGN Insider Trading Activity
$INGN insiders have traded $INGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN RAYMOND MERRILL SMITH (CEO and President) purchased 11,709 shares for an estimated $100,245
- MICHAEL J. BOURQUE (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $24,960
$INGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $INGN stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,358,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,688,429
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,025,000 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,308,250
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 600,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,285,094
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 417,035 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,973,459
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 402,925 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,872,855
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 270,453 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,928,329
- DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 249,275 shares (+119.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,777,330
