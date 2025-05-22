$INGN stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INGN stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,777,574 of trading volume.

$INGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INGN:

$INGN insiders have traded $INGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN RAYMOND MERRILL SMITH (CEO and President) purchased 11,709 shares for an estimated $100,245

MICHAEL J. BOURQUE (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $24,960

$INGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $INGN stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

