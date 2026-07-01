INGM vs. NRILY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Ingram Micro (INGM) or Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Ingram Micro has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nomura Research Institute has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that INGM likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NRILY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

INGM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.35, while NRILY has a forward P/E of 20.29. We also note that INGM has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NRILY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62.

Another notable valuation metric for INGM is its P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NRILY has a P/B of 5.59.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to INGM's Value grade of A and NRILY's Value grade of C.

INGM sticks out from NRILY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that INGM is the better option right now.

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Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.