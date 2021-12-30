Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of January, with investors receiving US$0.17 per share. The dividend yield is 0.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Ingles Markets' stock price has increased by 34% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Ingles Markets' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Ingles Markets' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 37.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 3.7%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Ingles Markets Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Ingles Markets has been growing its earnings per share at 38% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Ingles Markets' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ingles Markets might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ingles Markets that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

