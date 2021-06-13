Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ingles Markets's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ingles Markets had US$647.8m of debt in March 2021, down from US$842.1m, one year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Healthy Is Ingles Markets' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:IMKT.A Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ingles Markets had liabilities of US$294.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$792.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$8.86m and US$88.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$988.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.19b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Ingles Markets' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Ingles Markets has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Ingles Markets has boosted its EBIT by 91%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Ingles Markets's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Ingles Markets produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 54% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Ingles Markets's demonstrated ability to grow its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. All these things considered, it appears that Ingles Markets can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ingles Markets that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

