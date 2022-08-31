Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.25, changing hands as low as $87.49 per share. Ingles Markets Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $63.21 per share, with $102.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.08.

