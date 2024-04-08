Ingles Markets About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IMKTA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/24, Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.165, payable on 4/18/24. As a percentage of IMKTA's recent stock price of $75.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMKTA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $73 per share, with $94.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.05.

In Monday trading, Ingles Markets Inc shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

