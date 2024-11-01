News & Insights

Ingevity’s Strategic Shift: Plant Closures and Financial Impact Amid Performance Chemicals Overhaul

November 01, 2024 — 02:02 am EDT

Ingevity (NGVT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Ingevity’s strategic repositioning of its Performance Chemicals segment, announced on November 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, involves significant operational changes, including the closure of plants in DeRidder, Louisiana, and Crossett, Arkansas. This initiative aims to improve profitability and reduce cyclicality by decreasing exposure to lower-margin markets, impacting approximately 45% of the industrial specialties product line’s historical net sales. However, this transition is expected to incur substantial charges totaling approximately $350 million, of which $250 million are non-cash, potentially affecting the company’s financial health and operational outcomes. The anticipated financial implications are subject to various assumptions and risks, with the possibility of unforeseen material charges arising, which could further strain Ingevity’s financial condition during this period.

