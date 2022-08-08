Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.



The company’s revenues rose around 17% year over year to a record $419.9 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.5 million. It benefited from actions to increase prices, which helped it offset inflationary cost pressures.

Segment Review

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $297.5 million in the reported quarter, rising around 28% year over year. Sales rose around 21% in Engineered Polymers while sales in Industrial Specialties went up roughly 38%.



Revenues in the Performance Materials unit fell around 3% year over year to $122.4 million. Sales of activated carbon products were hurt by reduced automotive production due to the pandemic-related shutdowns in China and its impacts across the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

Financials

Ingevity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $131.3 million, down around 44% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,176.2 million, down roughly 7% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $90.5 million for the reported quarter, up around 38% year over year.

Outlook

The company reaffirmed its sales guidance for 2022 in the band of $1.525-$1.65 billion and adjusted EBITDA outlook in the range of $430-$470 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity have declined 14.6% in a year against a 18.4% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ingevity currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



