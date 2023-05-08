Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q1

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recorded earnings of $1.35 per share in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.09 per share, down from $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.



The company’s revenues rose around 3% year over year to $392.6 million in the quarter, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410.2 million. The top line was driven by price increases across NGVT’s segments and contributions from the Ozark road markings business acquisition. These were partly offset by lower volumes in most business lines. NGVT witnessed continued destocking in certain product lines, particularly adhesives in its Industrial Specialties business.

Segment Highlights

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $185.6 million in the reported quarter, up around 8% year over year. Sales fell roughly 3% in Industrial Specialties while sales in Pavement Technologies went up roughly 64%.



Revenues in the Performance Materials unit fell 5% year over year to $141.4 million, primarily due to a slower recovery in automotive in China and currency headwinds, which offset higher prices and strong sales in North America.



The Advanced Polymer Technologies unit logged sales of $65.6 million, up 6% year over year. Higher prices across the segment and improved demand in automotive and bioplastics more than offset softer demand in Europe and customer destocking in Asia.

Financials

Ingevity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $77.9 million, down around 65% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,502.5 million, up around 59% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $5.2 million in the quarter. Free cash flow was a negative $20.2 million.



The company repurchased shares worth $33.4 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

The company sees its sales for 2023 to the band of $1.75-$1.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $450-$480 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity have lost 8.3% in a year against a 0.5% rise of the industry.



Ingevity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



