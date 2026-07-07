Ingevity Shares Rise 25% YTD: Can the Stock Sustain the Rally?

Ingevity Corporation NGVT shares have rallied 24.8% year to date. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry’s 18.1% growth over the same time frame. The rally has been driven by Ingevity's successful portfolio optimization strategy, improving demand for higher-value hybrid vehicle applications and pricing actions that have strengthened earnings growth and reinforced confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.



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Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving NGVT stock.

Portfolio Optimization & Hybrid Vehicle Demand Drive Growth

Ingevity is benefiting from its ongoing portfolio optimization and simplification strategy, which is aimed at sharpening its focus on higher-margin businesses and improving overall earnings quality. The company has made significant progress by divesting its Industrial Specialties business, Ozark Materials Road Markings product line and crude tall oil refinery, while continuing the divestiture process for its Advanced Polymer Technologies business. The company has recently completed the sale of its Ozark Road Markings business for approximately $65 million as part of these initiatives.

Additionally, value-creating acquisitions such as Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business have driven earnings and revenue growth. The company has also undertaken actions to lower costs and boost profitability. The ability of NGVT to offset inflation through pricing power also enabled solid financial results despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Alongside the portfolio transformation actions, Ingevity is benefiting from the adoption of hybrid vehicles. Following the expiration of EV tax credits, consumer preference has shifted toward hybrids, which has increased the long-term role of advanced and higher-value activated carbon solutions. This favorable product mix, combined with pricing actions, drove higher sales and stronger margins in Ingevity’s strongest segment, Performance Materials. Management also expects the transition toward hybrids to become a broader global trend, creating a long-term growth opportunity for its high-margin Performance Materials business.

Together, the company's strategic portfolio optimization and increasing exposure to higher-value hybrid vehicle applications position it for stronger earnings growth, improved profitability and sustainable shareholder value creation.

NGVT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NGVT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 90.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’sshares have gained 86.4% over the past year.

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Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.