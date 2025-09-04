Markets
NGVT

Ingevity To Sell North Charleston CTO Refinery And Majority Of Industrial Specialties Product Line

September 04, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Thursday said that it has agreed to sell its North Charleston crude tall oil refinery assets and majority of its Performance Chemicals Industrial Specialties product line to Mainstream Pine Products, LLC.

The purchase price includes $110 million in cash, plus up to $19 million on achieving certain business performance milestones.

Ingevity does not expect the transaction to impact production of its Road Technologies product line or certain lignin-based dispersants that are manufactured at the company's North Charleston plant.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone for Ingevity, reducing portfolio volatility, strengthening our margin and cash flow profile and enhancing future strategic optionality. The transaction proceeds will enable us to accelerate deleveraging and provide additional capital allocation flexibility," said Ingevity president and CEO, Dave Li.

The deal is expected to close by early 2026.

Additionally, excluding the impact of this transaction, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. It continues to expect sales in the range of $1.25 billion-$1.40 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $390 million and $415 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NGVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.