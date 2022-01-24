Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ingevity:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$342m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$248m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Ingevity has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

NYSE:NGVT Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Ingevity's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ingevity here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ingevity doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Ingevity. In light of this, the stock has only gained 24% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Ingevity that you might find interesting.

While Ingevity isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.