Ingevity (NGVT) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ingevity (NGVT). Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ingevity due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ingevity's Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q3

Ingevity recorded profits of $75.4 million or $1.98 per share in third-quarter 2022 compared with a loss of $4.2 million or 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $2.09 per share, up from $1.62 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72.



The company’s revenues rose around 28% year over year to a record $482 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428.4 million. The company benefited from strong demand and actions to increase prices, which helped it offset inflationary cost pressures.

Segment Review

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $337.1 million in the reported quarter, rising around 30% year over year. Sales rose around 31% in Engineered Polymers while sales in Industrial Specialties went up roughly 35%.



Revenues in the Performance Materials unit increased around 23% year over year to $144.9 million. Sales of activated carbon products rose on higher global automotive production due to improved auto component supplies in all regions and China government automotive incentives.

Financials

Ingevity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $72.3 million, down around 73% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,153.2 million, down roughly 8% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $100.1 million for the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $64 million.



The company also repurchased shares worth $49.3 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

The company raised its sales guidance for 2022 to the band of $1.65-$1.70 billion (up from $1.525-$1.65 billion expected earlier) and adjusted EBITDA outlook to the range of $460-$475 million (up from $430-$470 million expected earlier).





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Ingevity has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Ingevity has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ingevity belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ecolab (ECL), has gained 15.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2022.

Ecolab reported revenues of $3.67 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.5%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares with $1.38 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Ecolab is expected to post earnings of $1.25 per share, indicating a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.6% over the last 30 days.

Ecolab has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

