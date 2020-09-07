Ingevity (NGVT) Up 57% in 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of Ingevity Corporation NGVT have shot up 57.1% over the past six months. The company has also outpaced its industry’s rise of roughly 13.8% over the same time frame.



Ingevity, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, has a market cap of roughly $2.4 billion and average volume of shares traded in the last three months was around 303.6K.





Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this specialty chemicals and materials maker.

What's Going in NGVT’s Favor?

Ingevity is benefiting from its cost-saving actions, the acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business and growth in its applications driven by regulations and technology adoption.



The company is gaining from higher sales in China as automakers in the country have essentially completed the implementation of the China 6 standard. It saw higher demand for its automotive activated carbon products in China in the second quarter of 2020 on the back of the China 6 implementation. The momentum is expected to continue in the third quarter.



Ingevity is also taking certain cost-reduction measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to boost profitability. These actions include reduction of headcount through an early retirement program, streamlining of manufacturing processes and reduction of traveling expenses and plant spending. Ingevity saw benefits of these initiatives in the second quarter. The company expects these actions to deliver $35 million of savings this year.



Moreover, Ingevity is seeing healthy growth in pavement technologies on strength in North America. It is seeing continued adoption of the Evotherm warm-mix technology.



The company is also benefiting from the acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business. Capa has a strong and market-leading business that focuses on high-growth end-use applications. The buyout enabled Ingevity with a new technology platform to drive revenue and earnings growth.

