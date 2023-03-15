Ingevity (NGVT) to Feature Capa at European Coatings Show

Ingevity Corporation NGVT has announced that it will highlight its Capa caprolactone high-performance polyol technology and its expanded line of vegetable oil-based offerings at the European Coatings Show 2023, in Nuremberg, Germany, from Mar 27-30.



Ingevity’s engineered polymers team will demonstrate the use of Capa polyols in high-solid and waterborne coating applications. The team will also show a study on the benefits of using polycaprolactone-based alloys in 2K polyurethane coatings and demonstrate how Capa polyols can be used to achieve more sustainable and durable coatings.



The Industrial Specialties team of Ingevity will highlight vegetable oil-based offerings, including the newly launched AltaVeg FA 120, which is a low-color vegetable oil-based fatty acid for use in coatings and other applications.



The company stated its excitement to present the versatility and durability of Capa polyols and low-color AltaVeg FA 120. It also looks forward to demonstrating the sustainability benefits of its biodegradable Capa thermoplastic product range at the event.



Shares of Ingevity have gained 10.9% in a year against a 6.3% decline of the industry.



Ingevity is benefiting from healthy demand and price increases across its businesses. Revenues in the Performance Chemicals segment were driven by price increases in the most recent quarter. It is seeing strong demand for engineered polymers and industrial specialties applications. Strong demand is expected to continue to support the company’s top line and margins in 2023.



The company sees its sales for 2023 to the band of $1.9-$2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $495-$515 million.

