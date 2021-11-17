Ingevity (NGVT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.06, changing hands as low as $77.44 per share. Ingevity Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGVT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.43 per share, with $89.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.83.

