Ingevity (NGVT) Q2 EPS Jumps 38%

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (non-GAAP) for Q2 2025 exceeded estimates by 19.8%, while GAAP revenue missed expectations due to lower sales in Performance Chemicals.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved by $44 million year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 30.1%.

A major non-cash goodwill impairment of $183.8 million hit Advanced Polymer Technologies after trade and demand assumptions were revised.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), a specialty chemicals and materials company known for transforming renewable resources into high-performance products, released its results for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025. The most significant news was a mix of sharply higher adjusted profits and margins, weighed down by lower sales and a large one-time accounting impairment. Earnings per share (non-GAAP) came in at $1.39, beating analyst expectations of $1.16 by 19.8% (non-GAAP). However, GAAP revenue fell short of forecasts, coming in at $365.1 million instead of the anticipated $378.7 million. The quarter showed improvements in profitability and cash flow, even as sales slipped, and highlighted both operational progress and continued uncertainty from trade and end-market challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.39 $1.16 $1.01 37.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $365.1 million $378.7 million $390.6 million (6.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $110.0 million $101.3 million 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.1 % 25.9 % 4.2 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $66.8 million $11.6 million 475.9 %

About the Business and Strategy

Ingevity converts renewable co-products from the pulp and paper, lumber, and furniture industries into specialty chemicals, carbon materials, and performance additives. Its products include activated carbon for automotive emissions control, polymer technologies for plastics and coatings, and chemicals used in road construction and industrial applications.

The company has been focusing on sustainability, strategic portfolio management, and operational efficiency to strengthen its financial profile. Key drivers include expanding its renewable product lines, improving cost structure, and realigning the portfolio towards higher-margin business areas as part of an increasing emphasis on specialty markets.

Quarter in Review: Key Developments and Segment Results

Profitability rose sharply, as adjusted EBITDA and margin improved, highlighting cost discipline and successful restructuring. While total revenue (GAAP) fell 6.5% compared to Q2 2024, Margins and free cash flow posted notable gains. The revenue decline mainly traced to weak demand in the Performance Chemicals segment and the impact of ongoing global trade uncertainty. Cost management, including reduced raw material costs and operating efficiencies, helped offset these headwinds.

The company operates across three major reporting groups. The Performance Materials segment, which manufactures activated carbon products for auto emissions systems and industrial markets, posted GAAP sales of $153.9 million (down 2%) and held a robust 50.1% segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP). North American sales gains could not fully offset softness in Asia and Europe due to tariff-related pressures. Segment EBITDA dropped 6% as higher compensation expenses and continued investments in innovation weighed on margins.

Performance Chemicals, responsible for products such as asphalt emulsifiers and oil-based pavement additives, saw sales decline 10% to $167.9 million (GAAP). Despite the drop in sales, segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) exceeded $32.0 million, rising from $9.3 million in Q2 2024. The margin rebound came largely from a successful repositioning of its product mix, withdrawal from lower-profit markets, and improved sourcing for key feedstocks. The Industrial Specialties product line fell 14%, while Road Technologies slipped 7%. These moves helped shift the segment’s focus to more profitable end uses.

Advanced Polymer Technologies, producing polymer additives used in plastics, coatings, and adhesives, experienced a difficult quarter, with segment sales declining 10% to $43.3 million. Sales in Advanced Polymer Technologies dropped 10%, and segment EBITDA fell sharply to $0.9 million. The most significant event was a $183.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment. This resulted from a reassessment of market assumptions due to new global tariffs and a revised outlook for industrial demand. Although this hit to earnings does not affect cash, it signals lowered expectations for future profitability in that unit.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Investor Focus

Management updated its financial outlook, raising the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA target by $10 million to a new range of $390 million to $415 million for the full year 2025 (non-GAAP). It now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) between $390 million and $415 million, citing stronger North American automotive output. Sales guidance remains unchanged at $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. This update follows adjusted EBITDA margin improvements and indicates increased confidence in operational performance for the rest of the year.

The company is in the process of a major portfolio review, especially within its industrial specialties business, which could lead to asset sales or further strategic changes. Uncertainty from global trade conditions, as well as demand trends in automotive and industrial sectors, will continue to influence results.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

