Ingevity (NGVT) Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Estimates

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recorded profits of $35.5 million or 97 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, down from a profit of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.41 per share, down from $1.73 a year ago. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s revenues rose 14.7% year over year to $481.8 million in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.5 million. The top line was driven by higher prices across segments, and increased volumes in the Performance Materials segment and the pavement technologies business line in the Performance Chemicals unit. These were modestly offset by lower volumes in the Performance Chemicals’ industrial specialties business line and the Advanced Polymer Technologies unit.

Ingevity Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ingevity Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ingevity Corporation Quote

Segmental Review

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $284 million in the reported quarter, rising around 17% year over year. The reported figure was higher than our estimate of $251 million.



Revenues in the Performance Materials unit rose around 18% year over year to $144.6 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $160.3 million.



Sales in the Advanced Polymer Technologies segment were flat at $53.2 million. Our estimate for the same was $70.4 million.

Financials

Ingevity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $68 million, down around 48% year over year. The long-term debt was $1,525.5 million, up roughly 30% year over year.



The operating cash flow was $48.4 million for the reported quarter, down around 47% year over year.

Outlook

The company adjusted its sales guidance for 2023 to $1.6-$1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA outlook to $390-$420 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity have increased 40.6% in a year against a 12.5% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ingevity currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are PPG Industries Inc. PPG, ATI Inc. ATI and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.



PPG, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.8% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's earnings for the current fiscal year has been revised 1.6% upward in the past 60 days. It delivered an earnings surprise of 7.3% each of the trailing four quarters, on average. PPG has gained 11.7% over a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATI, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 13.1% for the current year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13%, on average. ATI shares have gained 54.1% in a year.



CRS, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 198.11% for the current year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.9%, on average. CRS shares have grown 79.1% in a year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.